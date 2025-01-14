Eagles Fan Caught in Vile Rant Toward Woman Works for DEI Firm, ‘Under Investigation’ by Employer

The Philadelphia Eagles fan seen on video ranting profanely at a Green Bay Packers fan is now facing even more negative consequences for his horrible behavior.

The video of the verbal abuse was recorded during the NFC Wild-Card game on Sunday and showed a man in an Eagles jacket calling a female Packers fan a c*nt, as well as ugly and dumb.

The Eagles may have won Sunday’s Wild Card game, but the abusive Eagles fan seems to be earning a very different fate.

The hate-filled Eagles fan has been identified as Ryan Caldwell. And—get this—the Daily Mail reports that he works for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion management consulting firm called BCT Partners.

Even more absurd, this Caldwell fellow uses the left’s fake “pronouns” of “they/them” on his company profile.

On its website, BCT Partners claims to aim to “harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change.”

One suspects that “they” Caldwell is also now on the cusp of some “lasting change” in his career as BTC Partners has reported that they have launched a “full investigation” into Caldwell’s actions.

“The management at BCT Partners has been made aware of a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace,” the company said in a statement.

“BCT Partners denounces this type of behavior, and we take this matter extremely seriously,” the company said, adding, “As an organization that has always stood for inclusivity, the conduct displayed was completely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to our company values.”

The statement continued: “We have already begun a full investigation as an internal personnel matter to determine what actions will be taken.”

The company said, “We sincerely apologize to everyone affected by this behavior and remain committed to fostering a culture of respect for all. ”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston