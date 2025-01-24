California High Schooler Nick Khatchikian Breaks State Basketball Scoring Record with 102 Points

California High Schooler Nick Khatchikian has entered the state’s record books by scoring 102 points in a single game Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard playing for Mesrobian High in Pico Rivera smashed the old record set back in 2003 by Tigran Grigoryan, also of Mesrobian, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In fact, he went on a spree, according to coach Mike Gabriel. “He did it in 22 minutes, which is crazy,” Gabriel said.

ESPN noted that he shot 80 percent from the field, sinking 48 of his 60 shot attempts and making three of six three-pointers.

Khatchikian ended up being pulled from the game late in the third quarter.

The teen has been averaging just 28.3 points per game.

Nick’s brother, Dylan, also set a record during the same game by making 35 assists, tying a national high school basketball record.

Mesrobian ended up beating Waverly High 117-25.

