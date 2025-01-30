McDonald’s Unveils the 1,230 Calorie ‘Angel Reese Special’

Angel Reese is an elite athlete and a promising young basketball star, making it unlikely that she eats the special McDonald’s meal that bears her name.

On Thursday, McDonald’s announced “The Angel Reese Special, ” a new meal offering named after the Chicago Sky’s star power forward. This is the first time the legendary American fast-food establishment has awarded a female athlete her own signature meal.

So far so good, right?

But here’s the thing: if you eat the Angel Reese Special, you really shouldn’t play basketball immediately afterward.

According to TMZ Sports, the meal “comes with a medium Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink, fries and a quarter pounder with ‘unapologetically bold and smoky BBQ sauce,’ crispy bacon and cheese.”

Sounds delicious.

Here’s the problem: “The meal has 1,230 calories, 82 grams of sugar, 50 grams of fat, 160 grams of carbs, 115mg of cholesterol, and 1,790 mg of sodium.”

Reese was ecstatic about her new partnership with McDonald’s.

“It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy,” the star forward said.

“I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”

One thousand two hundred thirty calories will certainly inspire something. Those young athletes might want to finish their work before consuming the Angel Reese Special.

The meal will be available on February 10.