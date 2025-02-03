Angel Reese Becomes First Player Ejected by Unrivaled League, Then Blasts Coverage as ‘Clickbait’

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese was the first player to be ejected from a game in the start-up Unrivaled Basketball League. After reporters began commenting on the story, Reese dismissed her actions and criticized the coverage as mere “clickbait.”

The WNBA star was tossed during Saturday’s game between the Chicago Rose and the Vinyl Basketball Club from Medley, Florida, in the second quarter. Officials called a foul on Reese against Vinyl’s Tiffany Hayes. To add to her issue, she was given a technical foul for making a rude gesture toward a ref. Then, she compounded her problems by arguing with the ref. For that, she was tossed from the game, Fox News reported.

Only about an hour later, Reese was already attacking the media for daring to report on the story.

That evening, Reese made a comment on X about a story posted by Sports Illustrated and dismissed the whole thing as “clickbait.”

Then boasted that, “Everything I do keep going viral.”

Reese and the Chicago Rose don’t have much reason for the arrogance. The Chicago Rose is in last place in the Unrivaled League with a dismal 1-4 record thus far.

Her fouls come as no surprise. Reese has been a dirty player, especially against her chief WNBA rival, Caitlin Clark, whom Reese has constantly bashed and verbally attacked over the previous season.

Despite her arrogant and dirty style of play, Reese consistently blames the fans and white people for the negative comments she receives, calling all who oppose her racists.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston