Pro-Women in Sports Clothing Company XX-XY Athletics Ad Goes Viral: ‘Real Girls Rock’

Athletic clothing company XX-XY Athletics shared an advertainment on Sunday, titled, “Real Girls Rock,” that went viral on X after author J.K. Rowling — who has been under attack by radial trans activists for years — shared the pro-women message.

In the ad, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and University of Nevada, Reno volleyball captain Sia Liilii are seen sitting in a car, listening to a news program on the radio as one of the show’s hosts accuses the women of being “right-wing bigots” over their opposition to men participating in women’s sports.

“Riley Gaines and Sia Liilii are in hot water over their transphobic comments, and I just gotta say, who cares if biological males are playing in women’s sports? Just be inclusive,” the radio host says, to which another individual replies, “Could not agree more. This is just a bunch of fear-mongering from right-wing bigots.”

The ad goes on to show Gaines and Liilii waking up early to train for their sporting events as the radical left-wing program continues on in the background stating, “These female athletes just need to work harder and not blame others for their lack of success,” among other things.

“This is the first and likely the last time I’ll retweet an ad, but I love it,” J.K. Rowling wrote in a Monday X post, sharing the XX-XY Athletics ad.

In a follow-up post, Rowling revealed that her husband bought four XX-XY Athletics t-shirts.

“In years to come, a great question to ask self-proclaimed liberal men will be, ‘which side were you on – women’s rights, or men’s demands?'” the Harry Potter author added.

XX-XY Athletics CEO Jennifer Sey reacted to Rowling’s comments, telling Fox News’ Dana Perino, “She’s been fighting this battle for some time, and the reaction has been crazy, we’ve had over ten million views in two days — that was all started by J.K. Rowling.”

“And I think it’s just evidence of the fact that the culture is changing,” Sey continued. “People are now comfortable standing up and saying, ‘We support this. We celebrate female athletes.'”

Perino chimed in, noting “how few women [in sports] who are now in retirement — who had all the opportunities afforded to them — that don’t say anything.”

“It’s a really great point, and I say this all the time: there’s not a single high-level professional athlete who or Olympic-level athlete that has spoken out — or coach,” Sey said.

“So we have a long way to go,” the XX-XY Athletics CEO added. “It’s amazing [that] Trump has opened the door for us, but I think it’s also important to remember: private institutions won’t be impacted by this.”

“The Boston Marathon, this April, has a man running in the women’s category. That’s privately run,” Sey pointed out. “We the people have to now take the baton that [President Trump] has passed to us, and we need to get the 70 to 80 percent of Americans who agree with us to stand up.”

Gaines, meanwhile, told Fox News that the message behind the ad is meant to show “the work that female athletes put in to achieve, to succeed, to be at the top of their game.”

“They’re waking up at dawn, they’re suffering injuries in their sport, they’re working on their diet, they’re working on their sleep, there’s so much that goes into perfecting your craft — and now, on top of all of that, we have to worry about men infiltrating in and taking away our opportunities,” Gaines said.

“So this is ad, of course I love XX-XY Athletics and what they stand for — but this ad is even more special for me because that is my little sister, the little girl on the beam, and she’s the reason why I fight.”

“So for her to be in this, for me, is kind of like this full-circle moment where I’m done competing, but it’s not about that, I’m fighting for the next generation.”

The ad also highlights the hate Liilii received for wanting to save women’s sports.

“Showing up to weights at 6:00 a.m., putting in all the work, being a collegiate athlete, and then on top of that, receiving hate for standing on truth and being firm in values that should be common sense — it’s just sad,” Liilii told Fox News.

“It’s just sad that people go to such hateful rhetoric to tear down such a powerful message,” she added. “People don’t know that words really do hold weight, but I’m grateful to have a great support system to fight back.”

After being asked if she ever feels like “giving up,” Liilii replied, “Luckily, I lean on my faith a lot. I’m a firm believer in Jesus Christ. As my Lord and Savior, I know that He died on the cross for all of us, and He is the real truth. He’s the only person who has judgement of anything.”

Gaines also quipped that the XX-XY Athletics ad is “certainly an ad that Nike would never make.”

Notably, the clothing company’s ad was a follow-up to its previous “Dear Nike” ad, which also went viral on social media.

