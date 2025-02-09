The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off an impressive blowout victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, prompting head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts to praise God in their moment of triumph.

“Super Bowl champions, what does the moment mean?” a reporter asked Sirianni after the win.

“God’s blessed us very much,” Sirianni immediately said as he held back tears. “He gave us all the talents to be able to get here, so, first and foremost, thanks to Him.”

After praising his team’s incredible performance and ability to come together, Sirianni said, “Thank God. Thank you, Jesus.”

Sirianni later gave “Glory to God” when receiving the Lombardi Trophy.

Likewise, quarterback Jalen Hurts declared during his moment of victory, “God is good. He’s greater than all the highs and the lows.”

The Eagles clobbered the Kansas City Chiefs, who did not score a single point until late in the third quarter, closing out the game with a score of 40 – 22.

