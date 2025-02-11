Virginia High School Sports Authority to Comply with Trump’s Ban on Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) said Monday that it will abide by President Trump’s new Title IX rules that prohibit transgender athletes from playing in girl’s and women’s sports.

The state’s governing body for school sports said it would obey the new Title IX rules, effective immediately, according to Fox News.

“The VHSL is an association comprising 318 member schools with more than 177,000 students participating yearly in sports and academic activities. The VHSL is the governing body, and our member schools look to and rely on the VHSL for policy and guidance. To that end, the VHSL will comply with the Executive Order,” VHSL Executive Director John W. Haun said in a statement posted to X.

“The compliance will provide membership clear and consistent direction,” the statement added.

The move comes a week after President Trump signed an executive order on February 5 to alter Title IX rules to rescind federal funding from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.

“This doesn’t have to be long. It’s all about common sense,” Trump said as he signed his order. “Women’s sports will be only for women.”

“The war on women’s sports is over,” he exclaimed.

Many organizations and schools are moving to come in line with the Title IX rules, including the NCAA, which officially banned trans athletes in women’s sports on the day after Trump’s new rules were announced.

“A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team,” the new NCAA policy reads.

“The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.”

Others, though, have moved to reject Trump’s changes and have said they will refuse to comply, including the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), which said last week that state law allowing trans athletes takes precedence over federal law.

