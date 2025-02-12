21-Year-Old UNLV Football Player Found Dead in Apartment

Ben Christman, a UNLV offensive lineman who transferred from Kentucky this offseason, was found dead in an off-campus apartment. He was 21 years old.

Christman’s body was found on Tuesday morning. No cause of death was given.

“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program.

“Ben was an easy choice for our leadership committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates. Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”

UNLV President Keith Whitfield also mourned Christman’s passing, “There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him.”

According to the Associated Press, “Christman began his college career at Ohio State as a highly ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted that season and played in one game in 2022 before transferring to Kentucky. Christman did not play in 2023 because of a knee injury, but he appeared in all 12 games last season on special teams before transferring to UNLV.”