Maine’s School Sports Officials Reject Trump’s Orders, Will Allow Transgender Athletes

The governing body for school sports in the state of Maine officially rejected President Donald Trump’s new Title IX rules and will continue to allow transgender athletes to play in girl’s and women’s sports, its director says.

Mike Burnham, executive director of the Maine Principals Association (MPA), confirmed on Wednesday that it will not abide by Trump’s executive order to “keep men out of women’s sports,” Fox News reported.

“The executive order and our Maine state Human Rights Act are in conflict, and the Maine Principal’s Association (MPA) will continue to follow state law regarding gender identity,” Burnham insisted.

Burnham added that he is “instructing all schools in Maine to follow the Maine Human Rights Act” and will not implement any policies to the contrary.

“The staff at the MPA will closely monitor any updates from federal and state authorities regarding the potential impact of the president’s executive order on high school sports participation and adjust its policy accordingly,” Burnham said.

The president signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from playing in women’s and girl’s sports on February 5. Consequently, federal Title IX rules were altered to that effect, and schools that refuse to obey the order risk having their federal funding withdrawn.

“With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And it should have been done long ago.”

The president signed the order in the East Room of the White House, surrounded by dozens of excited girls and young women who were there to witness the signing.

Maine is not the first deep blue state to reject Trump’s order on trans athletes.

Also this month, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) similarly said a state law allowing trans athletes takes precedence over federal law.

On the other hand, the Commonwealth of Virginia announced that its school sports organizations would follow the new Title IX rules and would ban trans athletes from playing as females.

