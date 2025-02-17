Justin Trudeau Mocked After Saying He’s ‘Damn Proud’ of Canadian Fans Following Anthem Booing

Justin Trudeau’s attempt to curry favor with his countrymen following Canada’s loss to the United States during Saturday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off has made him even more unpopular with Americans.

The Canadian fans booed the American anthem at Montreal’s Bell Centre in a game that saw three fights in nine seconds and vicious hitting throughout.

Canadians have been booing the anthem since President Trump enacted tariffs against Canada and jokingly suggested our northern neighbor become the “51st state” of the United States. The U.S. won the game, 3-1. Afterward, lame-duck Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X to say he was “damn proud” of Canada.

It didn’t take Trudea’s neighbors to the south long to replay.

“The booing of the anthem? Is that what you were proud of?” one user wrote.

Another fan mockingly wrote, “On a scale of 3-1, how much do you love them?”

Not all replies used humor, “Nobody likes your country!”

Other replies, however, were perfect.

“We knew it was going to happen,” U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski said of the booing of the anthem. “It happened the last game. It’s been happening in the NHL before this, and we knew tonight was going to be the same way. We obviously don’t like it.

“It is what it is,” Werenski continued. “We kind of had an idea. We used it as motivation the best we could and found a way to get a win. But we had an idea going into it, so it wasn’t a surprise. Definitely don’t like it, though.”