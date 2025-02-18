‘LeBron Was Selfish!’ Stephen A. Smith Rips NBA Star for Ruining the Slam Dunk Contest

ESPN hot-taker Stephen A. Smith blasted LeBron James for “selfishly” depriving another player of an All-Star Game roster spot and ruining the game’s once-famous Slam Dunk Contest.

James drew the ire of multiple NBA veterans last weekend after he waited until mere hours before the All-Star Game to announce that he would not play due to injury. This late withdrawal from the game prevented the NBA from filling his roster spot with another deserving player. It also deprived the NBA of possibly giving viewers the only reason to watch what has become an increasingly unwatchable All-Star Game event.

On Monday’s episode of First Take, Smith blasted James – not only for the late withdrawal – but for ruining what was once the highlight of All-Star-Game weekend: The slam Dunk Contest.

“You’re damn right. LeBron was selfish!” Smith said to co-host Shannon Sharpe. “You’re damn right he was! I mean, there’s no way around this! You know, you’re gonna sit up there and announce before the game, where [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver doesn’t even have time to give a replacement — and again, giving props to Draymond [Green], Jalen Rose, Vince Carter. All three of them pointed that out.”

Smith continued:

They said the same exact thing the minute it was discovered that LeBron James had announced that he wouldn’t be available. Yo, you could have let people know earlier. There would have been time for a roster spot to be filled. There’s some deserving all-stars; and I love the fact, Shannon, that you brought up Norman Powell because that would have been my selection. That brother has been balling for the Clippers all year long. What a special, special season he has had. You’re LeBron James. And listen, like I said before, we know how great he is. We know he’s on the Mount Rushmore. We know the championships, the MVPs, you know, the fact that he never cheats the game, that he answers the call; but this brings up a couple of things that he has done that has cheated the game. I personally hold LeBron James responsible for messing up the Slam Dunk Contest, and we’ll get into that later. He is directly responsible for the erosion of the Slam Dunk Contest over the last several years. There’s no way around it! And I don’t give a damn, I don’t care who says otherwise. If you’re being fair and you’re being honest, that’s on him.

It’s hard to argue Smith’s point. The decision of the biggest star not to participate in the game or the weekend’s biggest event takes the “star” out of All-Star.