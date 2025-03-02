Canadian fans booed the singing of the U.S. national anthem Saturday during the WWE Elimination Chamber help in Toronto.

As singer Elizabeth Irving stood in the ring and began to belt out the anthem, a wave of boos descended upon her from the stands.

WATCH:

Many of the videos clipped from the actual broadcast don’t convey just how loud the boos were, but others taken from the crowd side certainly do.

This is far from the first time Canadians have booed the playing of the U.S. national anthem in the last two months. Nearly every game in every sport where a U.S. team has traveled to Canada has been beset by unruly Canadians.

In mid-February, Canadian fans booed the anthem several times during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

They also booed at several NHL games early in February, including in Calgary and Ottawa.

But not to be outdone, back in the good ol’ US of A, New York Rangers fans booed the singing of “O Canada” before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

