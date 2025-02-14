Canadian fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem on Thursday night as the Americans prepared to take the ice against Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

According to the Associated Press, the booing reportedly broke out even though the Bell Centre announcer asked the crowd to show respect during the anthems.

On the other hand, there was little reaction when Finland’s anthem was played.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said they tried to foster a positive environment despite the political sniping around them.

“Our goal is to make sure that we create an environment and that hockey represents an opportunity to bring people together, and I think people understand that,” Bettman said. “In this building, initially, there was some booing a couple of games ago, and the club made an announcement asking people to stop and show respect for two great countries, and it stopped. And that’s what we expect.”

Bettman is correct about the booing. Canadian fans have been booing the U.S.A. for weeks, ever since President Donald Trump threatened to place tariffs on Canadian goods sold in the U.S.A.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it wasn’t the case, but from time to time, things happen, and people have strong feelings about it,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly added. “Obviously, we’re aware of what’s been happening here. I think the negativity has probably lessened over the last week. Hopefully, it continues to lessen, and that relations will be normal. But it’s something obviously we’re aware of.”

U.S. captain Auston Matthews has been booed several times this week during the pregame ceremony and during the warmups. But U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski said he is proud to be an American regardless.

“They might just be booing us because we’re the U.S. team here like Auston’s getting booed a ton and whatnot,” Werenski said. “Obviously, I’m a proud American, and I love playing for the USA and being an American. I don’t want to get into the political side of it, but it is what it is. I like to just view it as they want us to lose because we’re the U.S. team.”

However, Stanley Cup-winning forward Matthew Tkachuk was straight out about his feelings over the booing.

“I didn’t like it, and that’s all I got,” Tkachuk said.

Team U.S.A. beat Finland 6-1 and will next play Canada on Saturday.

