Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has admitted to substance abuse following his arrest for cocaine possession, resisting arrest, and DUI property damage.

As Breitbart News reported in February, Marcus Jordan was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He had allegedly been drinking at a Florida strip club before driving his car, which later struck the railroad tracks.

“I stood at the window and immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle,” an arresting officer wrote in the affidavit obtained by NBC News. “The defendant kept saying he made a wrong turn and needed assistance getting his vehicle off the railroad tracks. I noticed the driver had slurred speech and he was confused where he was located. I noticed the driver had red, bloodshot, and glassy eyes.”

Roughly six weeks after his arrest, Marcus Jordan reportedly admitted to having substance abuse issues. Per Fox News:

According to TMZ Sports, citing a recent court filing, Jordan’s attorneys are aiming to put him into a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program. The program would “not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses,” the attorneys reportedly said.

Jordan pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during an incident in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2012.