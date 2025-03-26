Brett Favre ‘Shames’ Officials Who Allowed Trans Athlete to Dominate Girls’ Track Event

A high school trans runner in Oregon who shattered records at a girls’ track meet last week caught national attention, and now Brett Favre is “shaming” those who allowed it.

“Ada Gallagher, of McDaniel High School, competed in multiple races at the Portland Interscholastic League event earlier this month,” Fox News reported. “Gallagher set season records in the 400-meter and 200-meter races.”

Among the many outraged by the incident was NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who aimed at the officials who allowed it.

“This shouldn’t be okay and shame on all the officials who would allow this,” he wrote.

Favre joined then-candidate Trump on the campaign trail in the lead-up to the election, rallying supporters in Wisconsin, where Favre won football immortality as a Super Bowl champion and record-setting QB for the Green Bay Packers. Among the issues closest to Favre’s heart is the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports. The Hall of Famer became an outspoken supporter of the president’s plan to keep men out of women’s sports while on the campaign trail. He praised the president for fulfilling his campaign promise after signing an executive order to keep men out of women’s sports.

“I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump signing an initiative to keep biological boys from competing against females,” Favre wrote in a post on X after the signing of the executive order. “It’s sad that this had to happen in this day and age, but glad it was done.”