Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Gives His Response to White House Invitation

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was in Palm Beach on Tuesday for the NFL’s owners meetings. However, one of the questions he received had nothing to do with the 2025 season.

It concerned his thoughts on getting invited to the White House.

Unlike the drama that unfolded with the Eagles in 2018, when President Trump rescinded the team’s invite to celebrate their Super Bowl win at the White House once it became clear that only about ten or 12 players were going to attend due to Trump’s criticism of players participating in the anthem protests rampant in the league at the time, this time around, things seem much different.

“What an honor,” Sirianni said of the opportunity.

“Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I’m really honored to go and really excited to go.”

Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl when the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in February. His administration invited the Eagles to celebrate the win at the White House on April 28.

“The Florida Panthers recently visited the president to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory last summer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will also be visiting next Sunday after defeating the New York Yankees in the World Series back in October,” Fox News reported.