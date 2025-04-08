WNBA megastar Caitlin Clark has doubled down on her previous admission of “white privilege” while saying she stands on the shoulders of black women who came before her.

Last year, upon being labeled TIME’s “Athlete of the Year,” Clark broke her record of remaining apolitical to say that she has privilege as a white woman in the WNBA.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said at the time. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Clark went even further with those comments in her recent interview with comedian David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“I definitely have privilege,” Clark told Letterman. “I’m obviously white, but I think I’m somebody who grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league.”

Clark even said that she stands on the shoulders of black women who came before her.

“So I know where this league comes from: a lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is,” she said. “And that’s kind of the shoulders that we stand on. So I think that was something I’m very aware of, and something I’m very thankful for. And they deserve all the credit, and the more we can give credit to them, the better. I’m very aware of that, and I know that, and I think there is responsibility in acknowledging that.”