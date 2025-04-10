Martina Navratilova Asks Dems What They’re Willing to ‘Give Up’ to Defend Trans Athletes

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is slamming the Democrats for their support of radical transgender ideology and asking what ideals they are willing to give up continuing that support.

On Thursday, Navratilova turned to her X account after being fed up over the left’s lack of support for women and their refusal to adhere to President Trump’s Title IX rules that ban males identifying as females from playing in girls’ and women’s sports.

“What are the Dems willing to give up for men who identify as trans?” she wrote. “Abortion… the Constitution… rule of law… That’s just for starters…”

Navratilova supports Trump’s position on transgender athletes, but not much of anything else. Other than the trans issue, Navratilova is a pretty radical left-winger. So, her position is certainly not an example of her support for Trump.

Still, Navratilova has been a staunch opponent of trans athletes in sports.

After Trump signed his executive order banning trans athletes in sports, Navratilova blasted the Democrats for refusing to support the Title IX rules.

“I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only,” she wrote.

She also urged the Democrats to “step up” and vote in favor of women.

“Shame on the Democrats who really don’t care about women, girls, and their safety, fairness,” Navratilova said in January.

In another post, Navratilova chastised Democrats for having only two members willing to stand up for women.

“More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine.”

