A woman has filed a lawsuit against former Los Angeles Lakers star and coach Byron Scott, alleging he sexually assaulted her in 1987 when she was 15 and he was 26.

The unnamed woman has claimed Scott assaulted her during a team event that was being held at her Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles. According to Fox News, the lawsuit was “originally filed in December 2022, but it was amended on May 1 to accuse Scott of sexual battery and false imprisonment.”

The amendment names Scott in the complaint for the first time after he previously fought to be identified as “John Doe” in order to have his name removed from court documents. The lawsuit stated that the victim was in summer classes at Campbell Hall High School when “she was sexually assaulted by Byron Scott in a locked janitor’s closet in the high school gymnasium,” according to the Associated Press.

The Lakers visited the high school in 1987 and met with students while filming an instructional basketball video. Scott denied the allegation and said in a statement through his attorney, Linda Bauermeister, that he believed the woman was of legal age at the time.

“Our client is devastated by this complaint,” Bauermeister said. “Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family.”

The woman also claimed in the lawsuit that Campbell Hall High School officials were negligent and failed to protect her at the time of the assault. She has requested a jury trial and $25,000 in damages.

