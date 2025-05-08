Lifelong White Sox Fan Blasts Team in Obituary: ‘Couldn’t Face’ Another Season

A frustrated life-long Chicago White Sox fan took his one last chance to rip the team from beyond the grave with his obituary published after his passing.

Jon Bernard McDonald passed away on April 23 at the age of 77 after what his family called a “short illness.” However, the resident of the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn took on one last task in his obituary.

He has been such a fan of the South Siders that his obituary features a photo of him in a Sox jersey and hat. But McDonald was a disgruntled fan, nonetheless, and with 121 losses last season, he apparently had enough.

“He couldn’t face another White Sox season after last year’s record-breaking meltdown,” his obit reads.

His final account notes that he also loved other sports, such as golf. The obituary also said he loved Chicago sports… “except the Cubs. He hated the Cubs,” it says.

McDonald was lucky, though, because he did get to see the Sox win the World Series back in 2005, a win that broke an 88-year drought. He also witnessed his favorite team win the AL Central in 2021.

But last year’s 121 losses made the Sox the worst team in baseball, and it was far from the only year that caused fans heartburn.

One can understand McDonald’s frustration. The Sox have been frustrating fans for a hundred years. The team has won the World Series only three times (1906, 1917, and 2005). Then there is the notorious 1919 “Black Sox Scandal,” in which eight members of the team were accused of throwing the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds for payoffs from a gambling syndicate.

This year is not great, either. The team is sitting with a 10-29 record.

