VIDEO: D’Backs’ Torey Lovullo ‘Ejects’ Umpires After Being Tossed from Game

“Well, well, well, how the turn tables.” Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott would have approved of Arizona Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo’s handling of his ejection Wednesday, as Lovullo flipped the script on the umps and “ejected” them in retaliation for his own ejection.

The comical scene unfolded at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where Lovullo was ejected for protesting an obstruction call in the 8th inning. Lovullo retaliated by giving Umpires Nick Mahrley, Mark Ripperger, Edwin Jimenez, and Nic Lentz the “You’re outta here!” sign.

“Leading 8-6 with two away in the eighth, the D-backs appeared to tag out the Giants’ Christian Koss rounding second base on a Heliot Ramos infield single, but Koss had run straight into Arizona second baseman Jordan Lawlar in the middle of the basepath,” according to MLB.com. “Koss was allowed to remain at second base because of the obstruction call against Lawlar, keeping the inning going and bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate.”

After the game, Lovullo explained that he reacted in a way that seemed natural to him, though he admits he really didn’t understand what was happening.

“In the heat of the moment, it wasn’t adding up to me,” Lovullo said postgame. “I felt like they were just trying to cover themselves a little bit.”

In the end, Lovullo admitted he was in the wrong.

“They got it right,” Lovullo said. “They’re really good. Umpires are good. And I stand corrected.”

The Diamondbacks held on to win, 8-7.