Angel Reese Reposts TikTok Mocking ‘White Girl’ Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese continues to build her somewhat one-sided feud with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, this time with a race-based jab at the “white girl” from the Indiana Fever.

Reese posted a TikTok video poking fun at Clark saying she is a “white gyal running away from the fade.”

The video Reese posted came from the recent game where Clark was penalized with a “flagrant foul” on Reese after Reese had bodily pushed one of Clark’s teammates away from a play.

There were also unproven accusations made during that same game that fans yelled “racist comments” towards Reese and her team.

The WNBA immediately announced yet another “investigation” into the claims that fans were acting like racists.

This latest “investigation” will likely end like all the other such probes, with no evidence found to justify the claims. The WNBA has repeatedly issued pious proclamations about how it opposes fan racism and launched one investigation after another to prove the claims, but there has never been any credible evidence found to back up the accusations.

Meanwhile, one black WNBA player after another has accused Clark and her fans of being racists despite the lack of evidence.

Indeed, even Clark herself has scolded these mythical racist fans.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark told reporters after the latest round of rumors decrying supposed “racist” fans. “We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that. I appreciate the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since Day 1, and what they’re doing.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.