WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark had a tense exchange with Atlanta’s Ryne Howard during a close matchup on Thursday night, during which the Indiana Fever came up short by just one point.

The exchange occurred later in the first quarter as Howard played full-court defense against Clark as she dribbled toward the basket.

“Refs whistled the play, and the two bumped into one another. Both appeared to extend an arm, and Clark began to walk away from the situation before Howard took a step forward,” reported Fox News of the moment. “But one of Howard’s teammates quickly stepped in and led Howard away.”

It was then that Clark appeared to say, “I’m not scared of you.”

Clark had just six points going into the fourth quarter after scoring 27 points against Atlanta two nights earlier. She finished with 11 points after adding another five before the buzzer rang out. Ultimately, it was not enough, as the Atlanta Dream squeaked out a victory 91 to 90.

Caitlin Clark made headlines this week when she denounced alleged hateful comments that were directed toward Chicago Sky star Angel Reese following a contentious game last weekend.

As Breitbart News reported, the WNBA has been investigating reports of racial slurs being “yelled at Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever.”

The league put out a statement on the accusations of racist taunts, but the incident does not seem to be connected to the foul committed by Caitlin Clark against Reese during the game. The league insisted that it “strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement Sunday. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Speaking to reporters after practice on Monday, Caitlin Clark said, “There’s no place” for hate in the WNBA and supported the league’s investigation.

“There is no place for that in our game,” Clark said. “There’s no place for that in society. We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that.”

