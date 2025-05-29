WATCH: Injured Grounds Crew Member Gives Cameras the Bird After Injuring Himself

An injured member of the grounds crew expressed his disapproval of the media covering his misfortune by flipping the bird to the camera.

A slight delay occurred during the game between the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park in Detroit, as a member of the grounds crew fell and injured his leg. As the young man sat on the ground being tended to by staff, he took notice of a camera filming the incident and decided to give the camera operator and those watching the “salute.”

One of the men standing near the stricken grounds crewman noticed the gesture and pushed the finger down.

According to Tigers first baseman Colt Keith, the grounds crew member’s injury looked very serious.

“It was pretty gross,” Keith told MLive’s Evan Woodberry. “I saw his kneecap on the side of his knee. He was screaming. I saw them pop it back in. I hope he’s all right.”

Medical staff eventually removed the worker from the field, and the Tigers went on to win the game, 4-3.

“Hope it’s just a leg and something not too serious,” broadcast analyst Hunter Pence said. It’s not clear what “just a leg” means. There are plenty of very serious injuries that can occur with a leg, as Pence, the former Giants outfielder, most assuredly knows.

The win gave the Tigers a series sweep over the Giants and bolstered their AL Central lead.