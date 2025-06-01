WATCH: Olivia Dunne Hits Shocking Move During Swimsuit Fashion Show

We’ve seen Olivia Dunne perform amazing feats of athletic prowess on the gymnastics floor, and we’ve seen her strut her stuff in swimsuits for Sports Illustrated shoots.

Over the weekend, she showcased both skills.

During the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show, Dunne paraded down the walkway in a black and white polka-dot bathing suit with red bows at the front and on the sides. Everything was going pretty much normally until Dunne got to the end of her walkout and hit a split that left the crowd in awe.

The LSU gymnastics star later posted about the move, saying she had been “triple dog dared.”

Dunne joined Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek, and Jordan Chiles in being named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models last month.

While Dunne has made herself one of the most followed athletes on social media and one of the most famous sports stars in the country, it has not come without a price. Earlier this week, Dunne became emotional in a TikTok video while describing her fear of the constant presence of aggressive autograph hounds, who seem to know her itinerary and show up at the airport to demand that she sign photographs.

“I fear that I’m being stalked and I don’t know what to do,” the LSU gymnast alum said in a TikTok video on Friday. “They know time, place, airport, everything!!!”

Dunne described the autograph seekers as frequently being a group of “at least 10 middle-aged men” who badgered her to sign “a stack of 40 pictures or magazines.”

The LSU star gymnast said, “They will run after me down the TSA precheck line and yell at me if I don’t give them my autograph. It’s insane. They will yell at me and make a scene, and the people around me are scared.”

Since leaving LSU, Dunne has spent much of her time in public with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.