Exclusive — UFC Fans React to Trump’s Attendance at Fights: ‘He’s One of Us’

NEWARK, New Jersey — UFC fans told Breitbart News how much they, and other spectators, enjoy President Donald Trump’s presence at fight nights during UFC 316 Saturday night.

On the concourse of the United Center, Breitbart caught up with several fans, who all spoke glowingly of Trump and his trademark walkout to Kid Rock’s “American Badass” after the president was seated ringside.

“I mean, I think it’s awesome,” said Tate Atherton of Long Island, New York, when asked about Trump attending the events.

“I think this is the safest environment he can be in,” he added. “Everyone here loves him. You’ve never once heard a boo from any fan when he walks in. Every time he’s here, everyone’s on our feet. It’s the most exciting part of the night every time. It’s awesome.”

Atherton also spoke to the raucous reception the president receives when he makes his grand entrance at UFC events, saying he gets a “bigger reception than the main event.”

“When he walks out, the theme comes on, everyone in the stadium–they’ve got their phones out. It’s awesome. It’s the best part of the night,” he reiterated.

Nadine Nixon of New Jersey said she has been to two UFC events that the president has attended since his landslide election win in November.

“It’s incredible. There’s just so much energy. I love being here for it,” she said of being a spectator for Trump’s trademark walk-outs.

And as to the song choice of “American Badass,” she loves it.

“The best. Love that. Love Kid Rock, such a Kid Rock fan,” she said.

A third attendee Breitbart News caught up with, Corey Miranda of Massachusetts, said Trump’s presence at fights is simultaneously “interesting” and “awesome,” emphasizing that Trump “is one of us.”

“Well, obviously, that he attends the fights is awesome; that he’s a big fan. And he’s one of us,” Miranda said. “He’s been following it for a long time.”

Breitbart News also asked for his reaction to the song choice.

“He came out to what, American Badass? A little bit like the Undertaker from the WWE, that’s what that brings that back to. It’s very cool to see, very awesome to see him get that reception and just bring more eyes to the sport too, which is cool.”

A gentleman named Tom from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, equated the crowd’s reaction to Trump’s entrance as “worship.”

“I mean the one thing I will say is the worship—it’s insane when he comes in and everyone just gets in a giant uproar,” he told Breitbart News, citing the chants of “USA” that have reverberated throughout arenas when Trump enters.

“He’s just got a crazy aura and it’s cool to see,” he added, echoing so many other UFC fans.