Orioles Minor League Prospect Luis Guevara Dies at 19

The Baltimore Orioles have announced that infield prospect Luis Guevara died following a tragic head-on jet ski crash on Sunday; he was 19 years old.

Guevara died at a local Florida hospital Tuesday night. The accident occurred in Lido Key, Florida, according to FOX 13.

“According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), two jet skis with two people each on board collided head-on, sending all four occupants into the water,” FOX 13 reports.

A native of Venezuela, Guevara joined the Orioles organization in 2023. The young infielder made his first U.S. appearance this year in the Florida Complex League (FCL) for the FCL Orioles. In all, he appeared in 30 minor league games.

“The FCL Orioles postponed Monday and Tuesday night’s scheduled games in the aftermath of the crash,” FOX 13 reported.

The Major League Baseball Players’ Association (MLBPA) put out a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by Guevara’s death.

The Orioles marked the passing of their young prospect with a statement released by General Manager Mike Elias.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing,” Elias wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time.”