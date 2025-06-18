Former Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs apologized to the family of the woman he killed in a 2021 car crash, saying, in part, that he wished he could “turn back the hands of time.”

Ruggs is still in prison, but made the comments while on special release to the Hope for Prisoners event, which aims to help ex-convicts in their adjustment to life outside of prison.

“I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” Ruggs explained. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact that … my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper. So, they have to constantly be reminded of the situation. Be reminded of me. Those memories have to continue to rise because of all of the fame and notoriety that I have.