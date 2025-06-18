Former Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs apologized to the family of the woman he killed in a 2021 car crash, saying, in part, that he wished he could “turn back the hands of time.”
Ruggs is still in prison, but made the comments while on special release to the Hope for Prisoners event, which aims to help ex-convicts in their adjustment to life outside of prison.
“I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” Ruggs explained. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact that … my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper. So, they have to constantly be reminded of the situation. Be reminded of me. Those memories have to continue to rise because of all of the fame and notoriety that I have.
“I would just tell them that I deeply apologize for just being a part of that. And I wish that they could meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one who was just running away from everything.”
In 2021, Ruggs was arrested after his sports car crashed into a parked vehicle containing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs’ vehicle, reportedly traveling at 156 mph, caused a fiery crash that killed Tintor and her dog.
Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was tested at twice the legal limit, and he was charged with DUI. In 2023, Ruggs accepted a plea deal, which resulted in a prison sentence of 3 to 10 years.
