Former Ohio State Football Star Kirk Barton Facing Charge in Deadly Car Crash

A former Ohio State offensive lineman has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after a fatal car crash in Dublin, Ohio, on Saturday.

Kirk Barton, a former All-American for the Buckeyes from 2003-2007, was reportedly driving his Ford F-150 Raptor at “high rates of speed” when he smashed into a Lexus driven by 24-year-old Ethan Wence Perry at 2:56 am.

Arresting officers reported that Barton had “glassy, bloodshot eyes and a blank stare.”

Barton, who did not sustain life-threatening injuries, was released from the hospital and into police custody. He is due in court on Monday.

The former Ohio State player worked for Buckeye Scoop, a site covering athletics at his alma mater. The outlet posted a statement on Saturday marking the “tragedy” and expressing their “heartbreak” for the victim and his family.

“We just learned of the devastating news regarding Kirk’s involvement in a fatal incident,” the statement read. “We are heartbroken for the victim and their loved ones. This is a tragedy. At this time, we are gathering information and will have more to say when appropriate.”

In addition to a litany of traffic-related offenses over the years, Barton was also charged with felony assault of an officer in 2018.

After his time at Ohio State, Barton was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. However, he appeared in only one game for Chicago and was released.