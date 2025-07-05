White Sox World Series Champ Bobby Jenks Dies of Cancer at 44

Former White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks passed away due to a rare form of stomach cancer, the team announced on Saturday.

Jenks passed away on July 4 in Sintra, Portugal.

“We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today,” White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend, and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts.”

Jenks played a pivotal role in the White Sox’s 2005 World Series run, securing two saves in Chicago’s four game sweep of the Houston Astros. During his seven year career in the majors, Jenks posted a 3.53 ERA and 173 saves.

The California native was selected for the All-Star Game twice, and last pitched in the big leagues in 2011 with the Red Sox.

The former major league closer disclosed his adenocarcinoma diagnosis in February. He had moved to Portugal with his family to be closer to his wife’s relatives. Jenks is survived by his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, their two children, Zeno and Kate, and his four children from a prior marriage, Cuma, Nolan, Rylan, and Jackson, according to CBS Sports.