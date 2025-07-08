Mr. Olympia Legend Ronnie Coleman Needs Surgery Amid Larger Healthcare Battle

The family of 8-time Mr. Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman revealed on Monday that the bodybuilding legend will require surgery as he continues to battle health issues that led to his hospitalization last week.

The health update, given by Coleman’s family, painted a mixed picture in which the former cop and bodybuilder remains in stable condition and is even showing some signs of recovery in his battle with a blood poisoning issue that led to his sudden hospitalization.

However, his family reveals that the 61-year-old will require surgery for another health issue.

“The procedure is expected to take place in these coming days,” the Coleman family said, adding … “and the medical team is confident in their approach as part of Ronnie’s broader care plan.

“We remain hopeful and encouraged by Ronnie’s resilience, and we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. Please continue to keep Ronnie in your thoughts and prayers as we await the next stages of his recovery.”

Coleman’s eight Mr. Olympia Championships tie fellow American bodybuilding great Lee Haney for the most all-time. Coleman racked up those titles consecutively from 1997 to 2005.