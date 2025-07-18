Make-A-Wish Boy Chose to Meet NFL’s CJ Stroud Because Player is ‘A Great Christian’

A 12-year-old boy in the Make-A-Wish program says he chose to meet NFL player CJ Stroud because the Houston Texan is “a great Christian.”

John Sperring was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a condition where the left side of the heart does not develop and cannot supply blood adequately to the body. Sperring has undergone surgeries to correct the issue.

The boy was part of ESPN’s “My Wish” series, and when he was asked about how he carries on, he said that “praying to God that He would heal me quick, and I can get back.”

But he also explained why he wanted to meet the Houston Texans quarterback.

“He’s a very humble player and always puts God first in his interviews,” the boy explained.

“From my hospital, I could see NRG [Stadium], and you’re a great Christian,” Sperring told the player when they met.

Stroud even gave Sperring a signed jersey with the note “To John! Go Texans!! Praying for you, Buddy!”

The jersey also featured several Bible scriptures that the player said “made me think of you.” The scriptures included are Psalms 34:15-18, Philippians 4:6-7, and Jeremiah 29:11.

In the video, the two share a hug that made Stroud choke up.

“You’re gonna make me cry, bro,” he said. “You already had me tearing up earlier… 12 years old, you love Jesus, I love that, man. Keep that child-like faith.”

“You make me want to play harder,” Stroud told Sperring after practice.

Stroud has been very outspoken about his faith.

During his rookie year, just two years ago, he told fans that he did so for the glory of God. In November of 2023, for instance, he said, “First and foremost, man, I’ve got to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, man.”

“These last couple weeks, I’ve been up and down. I’ve been going through a lot on and off the field. But when you give your life to the Lord, man, he gives you opportunities, and it’s what you do with it,” he said.

Last year, he again praised God when the Texans secured a playoff spot.

