Lawyers for LeBron James Threaten Lawsuit Against AI Company for Nonconsensual Imagery

Lawyers representing basketball star LeBron James have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a generative AI company for use of his likeness.

The letter came after several perverse videos made the rounds online that featured James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Per SF Gate:

As 404 Media first reported on Thursday, these nonconsensual, AI-generated videos came from a tool known as Interlink AI, which runs on the AI generation platform FlickUp. Interlink’s Discord community had a channel with step-by-step instructions for making fake footage of James, and the tool’s creators had uploaded AI models specifically designed for mimicking various NBA stars, the report said.

One of the videos that received millions of views on Instagram — the video and account that posted it have since been deleted, according to 404 Media — involved an AI-generated James standing by as an AI-generated Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted Steph Curry in prison. Even the moderators of the Discord got involved with the NBA-centric creations: In a Discord announcement in April, they attached a video of an AI-generated pregnant James saying “Curry come quick, my baby is being born.”