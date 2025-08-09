Legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera injured his Achilles during the Old Timers’ Game on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

Rivera, 55, is the greatest closer in the history of the game, and a vital linchpin on the dominant Yankees teams of the mid-90s through the 2000s, who won five World Series titles. In 2019, he became the only player ever to be unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Things started great for Rivera on Saturday; he even hit a single off of former teammate Andy Pettitte.

However, things took a turn after Roger Clemens told the broadcast crew what had happened to Rivera.

“It was a fun day until we heard about Mariano,” Clemens told WFAN’s Suzy Waldman. Mariano hurt his Achilles. I don’t know what was going on. We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it’s a little worse than that. I think he’s at the hospital now. Unbelievable.”

Rivera notably tore his ACL in Kansas City while shagging fly balls in the 2012 season. That injury cost him the rest of the season. He would return the following year, however, and post one of the better seasons of his career, saving 44 games and posting a 2.11 ERA before retiring.

“He made 13 All-Star Games and won five World Series with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009,” Bleacher Report reports. “The five-time Rolaids Reliever of the Year also finished top three in the AL Cy Young race on four occasions (1996, 1999, 2004, 2005).”

Rivera finished his career with a whopping 652 saves (42 postseason) and a lifetime 2.21 ERA.

Saturday’s Old Timers’ Game was the first time the Yankees had held the event since 2019.