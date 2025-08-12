Shohei Ohtani, Agent Sued for Allegedly Sabotaging $240 Million Hawaiian Real Estate Project

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, are being sued by a real estate investor and broker for allegedly sabotaging a Hawaiian real estate deal worth $240 million, the Associated Press reports.

Developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto claim they were pushed out of the mega-deal due to an ever-increasing list of demands made by Ohtani and Balelo.

The source of the suit comes from Ohtani’s involvement in The Vista at Mauna Kea Resort. The luxurious Hawaiian property was to have 14 residences on the premises, one of which was to be owned by Ohtani himself, who would use his stardom and wild popularity in his native Japan to act as a spokesman and attract wealthy Japanese clientele to vacation at the property.

An investment brochure also claimed that Ohtani would “spend significant time at The Vista in the offseason” and “construct a small hitting and pitching facility” on the premises, the Associated Press reports.

However, according to Hayes and Matsumoto, things began unraveling after the deal with Ohtani was signed. The suit claims that Balelo soon became a “disruptive force,” making “threats and baseless legal claims,” all to push Hayes and Matsumoto out of the deal.

As proof of Balelo’s efforts to force their removal, Hayes and Matsumoto cite an alleged incident involving Kingsbarn Realty Capital, one of the partners involved in the deal.

According to the suit, Kingsbarn employees admitted that Balelo was trying to force Hayes and Matsumoto out of the deal.

“Kingsbarn openly admitted during the call that Balelo had demanded the terminations and that they were being done solely to placate him,” the suit states. “Plaintiffs stand to lose millions of dollars in compensation tied to projected homebuilding profit, construction management fees, and broker commissions.”

The Japanese-born hitting and pitching phenom made his MLB debut with the crosstown rival Los Angeles Angels in 2018, before inking a deal with the crosstown rivals, the Dodgers, last year. Ohtani led the Dodgers to a World Series championship in his first year with the Dodgers.