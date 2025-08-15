WATCH: News Station Makes NSFW Mistake Spelling Falcons QB’s Name

If you felt that being named Penix could lead to some unintentional difficulties, you guessed right.

Local Georgia television station WTOC 11 has come under fire and laughter for misspelling the name of Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. As you may have guessed, the mistake was made on the last letter of Penix’s name.

X users were quick to capitalize on the mistake and have fun with it.

How could this have happened?

Well, the x and the s are within the same vicinity on the keyboard. While it’s tempting to believe the mistake could have been a prank or something done intentionally, it is an explainable incident, at least concerning the positioning of the letters.

Most local television stations run on interns, and interns make mistakes, as we all do.

In any event, it’s likely not the first time something like this has happened to Michael Penix, and it’s most assuredly not the last.