VIDEO: Phillies Announcers Drift into Bizarre Conversation During Game

Due to the relatively slow pace of the game, it’s not unusual for baseball announcers to have to fill time during a broadcast. It is, however, uncommon to hear them talk about the history of timekeeping.

The Phillies made quick work of the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, grabbing a 6-0 lead by the fourth inning. This gave Phillies announcer John Kruk ample time to delve into topics not typically covered during a game broadcast, such as how the inventor of the clock knew the time.

“So you know how I think of things when I have free time, and I shouldn’t?” Kruk asked fellow broadcaster Tom McCarthy.

“Yep,” McCarthy responded.

“So I was wondering, the person who invented the clock–” Kruk began.

“Yeah. Which one, the digital or the analog?” McCarthy asked.

“The first clock ever. How did that person know what time it was?” Kruk asked.

“That’s a really good question,” McCarthy opined before resuming regular broadcasting duties. “Bouncer back toward the middle gobbled up by Young. One-hopper and Bohm is safe. You know, there is that sundial they might have used.”

Kruk asked, “Is that accurate, though?”

“Well, I guess it’s as accurate as it can be,” McCarthy responded before asking, “So when you were contemplating the clock thing, did you come up with any answers yourself?”

Kruk responded, “No, no. I thought I’d ask you!”

“I would think sundial,” McCarthy responded.

Kruk responded, “Ok.”