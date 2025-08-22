Boston Sports Radio Host Calls Bill Belichick a ‘Horny Old Man’

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has lost his luster, even in Boston, as sports radio hosts are dinging him as a “horny old man” for his relationship with his 20-something girlfriend and his dissing of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The hosts of Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub took a hammer to Belichick after the former Patriots coach slammed team owner Robert Kraft. The broadside on Belichick shows that he is no longer revered in the town that made him famous as the Super Bowl-winning GOAT coach, the New York Post reported.

On the tail of Belichick’s shade at Kraft, radio host Mike Felger blasted the coach, and said, “If he can look like this delusional, obstinate, completely arrogant, out of his mind, horny, old, half-nuts, old man and go 10-1 and go to the NCAA playoffs, that’s a cool story.”

The harsh words came after Belichick tried to explain the difference between being an NFL head coach and what he is doing now as a college coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“There’s no owner, there’s no owner’s son, there’s no cap, everything that goes with the marketing and everything else, which I’m all for that. But it’s way less of what it was at that level,” Belichick said in an interview with the Boston Globe.

“Generic NFL teams, you have the owner, president, general manager, personnel director, college director, pro director, cap guy, some other consultant, then head coach. I’d say when we had our best years in New England, we had fewer people and more of a direct vision. And as that expanded, it became harder to be successful.”

Felger’s sports radio cohost, Tony Massarotti, also ripped into Belichick.

“Bill’s an ass. He is. He’s an ass. … What an a-hole. Seriously. The guy is a raging a-hole. He’s an ass; he always has been an ass. He’s a great football coach. He knew what to do with Tom Brady; he won Super Bowls, but he’s an ass. Period. End of story,” Massarotti said.

“He is so vain. Bill is the smartest guy in the world who knows how to win, and if everyone stays out of his way, it will be good,” Massarotti said. “That, to me, was sort of the message of it. ‘People, get out of my way, I know what we’re doing and we’re going to win. As long as people stay out of my way.’”

“It was disrespectful, really, to anyone who was in New England with him,” Massarotti added. “I feel like it was kind of a warning shot to the people at North Carolina: Stay out of my way. This is how I do it. He’s an a-hole. He is. He’s an ass. The guy’s been ass his whole life. Why should he stop being an ass now?”

Massarotti also slammed Belichick for his relationship with the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

“There are people to answer to at North Carolina. You have already have had to answer to them with Jordon Hudson,” Massarotti said. “So don’t delude yourself into thinking that somehow, everybody’s going to stay out of your way. Because at the first sign of trouble, they’re going to dump your ass, and that’s going to be the end of it.”

Felger concluded his remarks, saying that he wants Belichick to have huge success in college football just to get the story of his girlfriend out of the news.

Belichick and the Tar Heels open their season on September 1 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

