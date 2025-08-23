Emotions can run high in a football family after a tough loss, but one particular football family may have taken things a bit too far.

Following Kansas State’s 24-21 loss to conference rival Iowa State at the Aer Lingus Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, the father and elder brother of Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson reportedly got in one heck of a fight…with each other.

According to 247Sports’ Tom Fitzgerald, “…there was a postgame confrontation at Aviva Stadium involving Mark Johnson, father of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, and another man believed to be Mr. Johnson’s eldest son. According to witnesses, the conflict turned physical. According to one source, no arrests were made stemming from this incident. There is reportedly video of the disagreement, and at least one eyewitness is tied to Kansas State athletics.”

Here is the video:

It’s unknown specifically what led to the fight. Still, whatever it was, it’s unlikely it was worth massively embarrassing their son and brother and making an already tough day even worse.

Avery Johnson completed 21 of 30 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for one touchdown.