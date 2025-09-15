Travis Kelce Wears ‘Free 4’ Shirt in Support of Suspended Teammate Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore a “Free 4” T-shirt during warmups before the game against the Eagles on Sunday, in support of suspended Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice.

According to Pro Football Talk, “Rice’s suspensions resulted from two felony guilty pleas following a March 2024 street-racing incident in Dallas, which injured multiple individuals in other vehicles. Rice agreed to a six-game suspension before Week 1, in lieu of allowing the full disciplinary process to play out — and possibly resulting in a longer suspension.”

Kelce wasn’t alone; wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown also wore the shirts.

While Rice may have appreciated the gesture, fans online criticized Kelce vociferously for wearing a shirt advocating for “free” a person who was responsible for an accident that could have seriously injured or killed as many as five people. Making matters worse, Rice then fled the scene of the accident.

“He could have killed five people,” one X user wrote.

“Lets keep a perspective here,” another wrote. “In March 30, 2024, rice was racing a friend at nearly 120 mph and caused a six-car pileup. The incident resulted in injuries to multiple people, and Rice and his companions fled the scene. Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway, receiving a sentence of five years’ probation and a 30-day jail sentence. As a result of violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the NFL also suspended him for six games to start the 2025 season.”