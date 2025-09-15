WATCH: MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal Blasted for Glaring at Photog After On-Air Collision

Fox Sports Major League Baseball (MLB) reporter Ken Rosenthal has drawn the ire of fans on social media after cameras caught him glaring at a cameraman he collided with on live television.

Rosenthal was in Milwaukee Saturday night to watch the Brewers take on the archrival St. Louis Cardinals. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Brewers infielder Andrew Monasterio hit a single to center field to bring the game-winning run home. The hit gave the Brew Crew a 9-8 victory.

After the game, Rosenthal was interviewing Monasterio about his game-winning hit. Suddenly, Rosenthal noticed Monasterio’s teammates running up with buckets of Gatorade to douse him in the traditional Gatorade bath celebration. Rosenthal jumped back to get out of the way, and when he did, collided with a cameraman, sending the photog crashing to the ground.

Rosenthal then glared at the man on the ground and gestured at him in a way that suggested he was at fault.

Not only did Rosenthal give the man a dirty look, but he also shook his head and didn’t try to help him up. This did not sit well with MLB fans online, who let the Fox Sports reporter have it.

On Monday, Rosenthal claimed that he “felt awful” about what happened and “apologized profusely” to the photog.