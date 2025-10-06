Family of Elderly Trucker Allegedly Beaten by Mark Sanchez Gives Update on His Condition

The family of the truck driver who was reportedly brutally beaten by former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez has released an update on the man’s condition in the wake of the attack.

The family is telling followers that “PT” is “OK” and is alert and healing in a hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“We are talking to lawyers first. We want to be careful about what’s said. We appreciate that,” the family said, according to the New York Post.

Photos of the man show the shocking extent of his wounds.

“His family says he was cut in the fight, and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue,” Fox59’s Angela Ganote reported.

The incident reportedly occurred after midnight on September 4, when the ex-NFL player and Fox Sports commentator confronted the man, who is known only as “PT,” in an alley. PT’s job is to pick up used oil from restaurants. PT says that Sanchez, stinking of alcohol, was upset that his truck was blocking the roadway. And with slurred words, he began verbally assaulting the truck driver. He also approached the driver in a threatening manner.

The driver says he used pepper spray on Sanchez, then drew a knife. Sanchez then reportedly physically attacked the driver and beat him. Sanchez sustained some slight knife wounds, as well.

Sanchez was treated for the wounds and then arrested.

The Marion County Prosecutors’ Office has filed charges against Sanchez. The former athlete is being charged with battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle.

Upon his release from the hospital on Sunday, Sanchez was immediately sent to jail and later released on a $300 cash bond.

