VIDEO: Bloodied Mark Sanchez Seen Staggering Around Indianapolis After Being Stabbed by Grease Truck Driver

A new video obtained exclusively by the New York Post shows former New York Jet and current Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez stumbling around downtown Indianapolis this weekend after being stabbed by an elderly grease truck driver.

Sanchez, 38, first appears in the video as he rounds a corner, holding the right side of his midsection. His shirt is clearly stained with blood, and his gait is slow and lumbering.

According to the Post, the video of Sanchez was taken mere minutes after his frantic altercation with a 69-year-old grease truck driver over a parking spot at the hotel in which he was staying.

Sanchez, who was in town to call the Raiders-Colts game, reportedly appears on video jogging back and forth in the hotel parking lot before a box truck driven by the victim pulls up to a hotel loading dock.

Sanchez confronted the man and told him that the hotel manager had informed him that no one was to park in that spot. The confused 69-year-old then said he would call his boss for clarification. At this point, according to the victim, Sanchez became aggressive and climbed into the truck. The driver told him he was not allowed to be in there. Then the confrontation reportedly turned physical as Sanchez began following the driver around the truck and preventing him from getting back inside or contacting his boss.

The former Jet then allegedly began pushing and shoving the elderly driver, slamming him up against a wall and knocking him to the ground.

“This guy is trying to kill me,” the truck driver said, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The 69-year-old pepper-sprayed Sanchez, but this apparently only fazed the former athlete for a moment before he continued his pursuit of the man. Realizing that the spray had not deterred Sanchez, the grease truck driver took out a knife and stabbed Sanchez multiple times in the chest.

Sanchez stumbled off into a nearby bar, where the ambulance was called.

The victim, identified at the moment only by the initials “PT,” suffered severe injuries in the altercation.

“His family says he was cut in the fight, and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue,” Fox59’s Angela Ganote reported.

The Marion County Prosecutors’ Office has filed charges against Sanchez. The former athlete is being charged with battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle.

Sanchez was immediately arrested and taken to jail following his release from the hospital. During questioning while receiving treatment, Sanchez said he could not remember the incident or who stabbed him.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. If convicted, Sanchez faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine