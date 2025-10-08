WATCH: Security Flattens Two Streakers During Yanks-Jays Playoff Game

New York Yankees security officers brutally flattened a pair of fans who ran out on the field during Game 3 of their ALDS game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The disruption began at the top of the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium, when two fans jumped out onto the field with security officers in hot pursuit.

One fan was tacked in the outfield while a second was toppled a minute later near third base.

WATCH:

The first fan who was downed seemed to be carrying an Aaron Judge jersey. One of the security men who tackled the first man then leapt to his feet and shot like a rocket at the second fan, aiding in taking that guy down as well.

The apprehensions of the two runners had the crowd cheering as if it were an MMA bout.

It turns out, it was all a publicity stunt. The two runners were both wearing shirts advertising a memecoin website.

The game went on, naturally, with the Yankees winning 9-6, but they are still trailing 1-2 in the series.

New York is set to face Toronto again on Wednesday.

