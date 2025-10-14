Judge in Mark Sanchez Battery Case Recuses Herself, New Judge Assigned

A new judge has been assigned to hear the criminal case against former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez after the original judge, Jennifer Prinz Harrison, recused herself and withdrew from the case on Tuesday.

Judge Harrison did not divulge her reasoning for signing the order of transfer. Still, according to the New York Post, Marion County Judge James Osborn is taking over in Harrison’s place.

The former NFL player and current Fox Sports analyst faces a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges over an early morning incident that occurred on October 4. He also faces a civil suit from Perry Tole, the 69-year-old truck driver Sanchez allegedly assaulted. If convicted, Sanchez could spend up to six years in prison, WRTV-TV reported.

Sanchez was also stabbed several times during the incident and was admitted to an Indianapolis hospital to treat the wounds before being arrested and booked.

The truck driver also sustained severe injuries, allegedly at the hands of an enraged and intoxicated Sanchez.

Sanchez briefly spoke to the press last weekend and said he is “just focused on the recovery” from the stab wounds.

The broadcaster’s second pretrial hearing will take place early in December, and his jury trial is set for Dec. 11. The courts have ruled that he may attend these proceedings remotely.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston