Mark Sanchez Speaks to Media After Booking for Felony Battery

Mark Sanchez spoke, albeit briefly, with local Indianapolis media following his formal booking on charges of felony battery on Sunday.

The former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst is facing a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges. He also faces a civil suit from Perry Tole, the 69-year-old truck driver Sanchez allegedly assaulted. If convicted, Sanchez could spend up to six years in prison, WRTV-TV reported.

Sanchez, 38, briefly spoke with Max Lewis of Fox 59/CBS 4 on his way out of the Marion County Jail following his booking.

“Mark, is there anything you want to say to the people of Indianapolis?” Lewis asked.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the recovery,” Sanchez said, “and I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital. . . . I just want to thank Dr. [Lindsey] Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I’m grateful for that. Sorry, I can’t answer all your questions.”

Lewis asked, “Are you feeling any better?”

“I’m recovering slowly,” Sanchez said. “A long process.”

In addition to his physical healing process, Sanchez also faces a lengthy legal process in both the criminal and civil courts. His alleged victim, 69-year-old Perry Tole, has sued both him and Fox Sports.