Jack Brewer, former safety for the Minnesota Vikings, has rebuked the North Star State for pushing transgender athletes into women’s sports.

Brewer told Fox News that many of his family members who still live in Minnesota are now being “held hostage” by the state’s refusal to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports.

“I still have plenty of family in Minnesota — nieces, nephews, cousins — and family members who coach high school sports there,” Brewer said. “My family is being held hostage to these dark and demonic laws. I feel for my little nieces who have dreams of being athletes, for my young cousins playing high school sports, and for my former teammates who are now coaches and athletic directors across the state. These are my people — that’s why I speak out. I say things they can’t. It’s a sad reality that they’re being forced to raise their children around this sickness.”

In late September, the Trump administration announced that Minnesota is in violation of Title IX for its policies on women’s sports. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

The Department of Education (ED) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) specifically accused the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) of violating Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination for their policies prioritizing “gender identity” over biological reality. “The joint finding determined that, over the course of several years, MDE and MSHSL allowed male athletes to compete on the girls’ Alpine ski team, the girls’ Nordic skiing team, the girls’ lacrosse team, the girls’ track and field team, the girls’ volleyball team, and the girls’ fastpitch softball team,” ED said in a press release. ED’s Office for Civil Rights initiated an investigation in February after MSHSL publicly said it would follow state law prioritizing “gender identity” over federal anti-discrimination law and President Donald Trump’s executive order “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports.” By June, HHS initiated its own compliance review after a transgender-identifying male athlete from Champlin Park High School snagged several wins in girls’ MSHSL softball matches, including a state championship.

Minnesota failed to meet the Department of Education’s deadline to change its policies, with state Attorney General Keith Ellison arguing that the issue doesn’t harm anyone.

“Letting the very small number of transgender students in Minnesota play on their school sports teams doesn’t harm anyone, but segregating them does,” Ellison said.

“I, too, am concerned about the Trump Administration’s threats to cut education funding for kids across Minnesota, but this matter is before the court right now. The federal government’s threats violate the U.S. Constitution, Minnesota law, and Title IX itself. I’m fighting to prevent these harmful cuts, stop the Administration’s bullying of transgender kids who just want to live their lives in peace, and protect the rights and freedoms of all our students in Minnesota,” he added.

Brewer commended the Trump administration for fighting to protect women’s sports.

“President Trump is absolutely right to demand that men stay out of women’s sports,” Brewer said. “When Congress is back in session, he should cut all federal funding to states that continue this insanity. Minnesota has become the laughingstock of America — the embarrassment of our nation.”

