WATCH: Pope Leo XIV Takes Playful Jab at Cubs Fans After Playoff Exit

Few world leaders have a busier schedule than Pope Leo XIV. However, if you thought the Supreme Pontiff wasn’t paying attention to the MLB playoffs, you thought wrong.

As was well-covered at the time of his election to the papacy, Pope Leo XIV is a baseball fan in general and a big Chicago White Sox fan in particular.

On Wednesday, as Pope Leo XIV made his way through St. Peter’s Square on the popemobile, he was cheered and heard shouts from dozens of onlookers. However, despite all the noise and shouting, the pope’s prickly baseball fan ears detected one shout in particular.

“Go, Cubs!” a person cried out.

“Han perdido!” the pope replied. Reminding the onlooker that the Cubbies’ season was over after losing the National League Division Series to the Brewers. “They lost!”

The Chicago White Sox official X account captured the moment.

It’s one thing to have the presence of mind to come up with a witty retort to the playfully taunting fan. But to do it in two languages while traveling in a car? That’s very impressive.