Pro Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Jabs Biden, Slams Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protesters

Golf great Phil Mickelson showed he has no time either for former President Joe Biden or the anti-Trump “No Kings” protesters who commandeered streets across the country on Saturday.

The multi-millionaire golf legend has never been shy of making public his support President Donald Trump and he used his own social media platform to entertain his followers once again on Saturday afternoon.

Mickelson made his point abundantly clear.

“On this special day as we all gather to fight against blanket auto pen pardons and executive orders, lawlessness, and stealing citizen’s resources for illegal non citizens, I believe it has worked!! That is no longer happening so great job everyone,” he wrote in the post on X – formerly known as Twitter.

The 55-year-old LIV Golf star’s reference was targeted at Biden who received ample criticism for his lazy use of an “autopen” to sign pardons and the fact that he was dumped by his own party before he even got the chance to run again, such was his poor performance in the White House.

As Breitbart News reported, leftist protesters were spotted wearing everything from inflatable frog, cat and dinosaur costumes to pure anti-Trump abusive messages during the “No Kings” protests held at various locations around the United States in the past 48-hours.