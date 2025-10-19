WATCH: Packers’ Micah Parsons Could Face Discipline from NFL Over Controversial Sack

Micah Parsons had a brilliant three-sack performance against the Cardinals on Sunday, but he would have had more had one of them not been called back for an illegal hip-drop tackle.

The sack would have been the second for Parsons, but it was wiped out by a 15-yard penalty, giving the Cardinals a first down at their own 40-yard line. Arizona would capitalize on the penalty against Parsons and score, and kick a field goal.

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett grabbed his leg in pain after the play.

The 15-yarder may not be Parsons’ only punishment for the play. The NFL also allows for a fine on a hip-drop tackle. The Jets’ defensive tackle was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 3.

While the video appears to show the textbook definition of a hip-drop tackle, some Packers’ reporters, Zach Jacobson of 247 Sports, questioned what the league wants Parsons – or any player – to do in that situation.

“I understand the emphasis on taking the hip-drop tackle out of the game,” Jacobson wrote. “With that being said, how else is Micah Parsons supposed to make that tackle, or any defender, for that matter? What are they supposed to do in that situation?”

The penalty cost the Packers three points, but a late scoring drive led by QB Jordan Love ultimately delivered the Packers a 27-23 victory.

Next up, the Pack will travel to Pittsburgh to take on their former star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, on Sunday Night Football.